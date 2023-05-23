O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

CCK stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

