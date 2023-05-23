O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320,521 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

HBAN opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

