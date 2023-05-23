O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 997,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,048,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

