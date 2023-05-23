O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.17 and a 200-day moving average of $348.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

