O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

