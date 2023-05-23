O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after buying an additional 619,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Danaher by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

