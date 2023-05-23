O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.14.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
