O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.03 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.