O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

