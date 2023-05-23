O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

