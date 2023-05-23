O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Shares of DG stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $187.60 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

