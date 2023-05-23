O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,989,000 after buying an additional 1,362,811 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. New Street Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

