O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

