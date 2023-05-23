O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $62,033,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $44,530,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.