O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

