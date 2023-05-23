O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.