O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $325.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.24.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

