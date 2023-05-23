O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $325.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.24. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.