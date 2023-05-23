O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

