O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 1.4 %

Kellogg stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,511,839. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.