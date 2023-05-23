O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Trading Down 1.4 %
Kellogg stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,511,839. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
