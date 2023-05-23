O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

