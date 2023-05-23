O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $208.96. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.