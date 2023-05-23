O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

