O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

