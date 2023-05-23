O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.