O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

