O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 0.0 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

