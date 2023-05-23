O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,385,000 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

