O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,029 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

