O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in BCE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 363.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE Price Performance
BCE opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.
BCE Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.