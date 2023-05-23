O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in BCE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 363.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.