O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

