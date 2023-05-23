O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 115,633 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

