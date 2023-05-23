O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,617 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

