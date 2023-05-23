O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 20,608 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

OMC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

