O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 231,936 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 231,936 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

