O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its position in S&P Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

S&P Global stock opened at $372.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.13 and its 200 day moving average is $349.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

