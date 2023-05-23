O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 48,089 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,089 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

