O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,702 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Universal Health Services by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 152,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,037,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,371 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

