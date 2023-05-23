O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,648 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.