O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 77,993 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,993 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

