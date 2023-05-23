O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.48.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

