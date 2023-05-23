O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.
United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
