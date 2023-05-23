Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OXY opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

