Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $99.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

