OpGen, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.39) Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OpGen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for OpGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

