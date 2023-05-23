Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.2 %

OFIX stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $742.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 254,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 65.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after buying an additional 690,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

