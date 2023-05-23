Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $62.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

