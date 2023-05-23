Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 563,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,988,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after acquiring an additional 507,995 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 420,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

