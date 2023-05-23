Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

