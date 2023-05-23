PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $23.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 19.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.36. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.